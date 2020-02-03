A former Seneca County resident was convicted Monday of killing his first wife nearly 30 years ago in California.
According to the Union Democrat newspaper in Sonora, Calif., Karl Karlsen was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Christina. She died in a 1991 fire in Calaveras County, Calif., and Karlsen collected $200,000 on a life insurance policy he purchased weeks before she died.
In 2013, Karlsen was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2008 death of his 23-year-old son, Levi, at Karlsen’s Yale Farm Road in Varick. Karlsen admitted causing a pickup truck on a wobbly jack to fall on Levi, then leaving his son to die while he went out of town.
Karlsen collected on a $700,000 life insurance policy he took out on Levi weeks before his death. Levi’s death was ruled accidental in 2008, but local police looked into the case again several years later after Karlsen’s second wife, Cindy, secretly taped conversations with Karlsen while they were estranged.