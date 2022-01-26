CAMILLUS — In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul this week, Congressman John Katko and other members of the New York’s Republican delegation in the House urged her to “address failures” in the state’s bail reform law.
The reforms have drawn fire in some circles, including law enforcement, with claims that it has led to a rise in crime statewide. The changes eliminated cash bail and expanded pretrial release for a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges, Katko noted.
Katko said the push comes after the Albany Times Union reported that individuals released under New York’s bail reform law were rearrested at a rate of nearly 20%, “resulting in thousands of avoidable crimes and hundreds of violent felonies.”
Joining Katko in the letter to Hochul were Republicans Elise Stefanik (21st District), Andrew Garbarino (2nd), Nicole Malliotakis (11th), Claudia Tenney (22nd) and Chris Jacobs (27th). Jacobs’ district includes the western half of Ontario County.
The letter also pointed to the Katko-authored SERVE Our Communities Act, which would provide federal anti-recidivism dollars as an incentive for the state to allow judges to consider public safety when making bail or pretrial decisions.
“As New Yorkers look to the year ahead, it is imperative that your administration prioritize public safety,” the latter said. “We respectfully request that you immediately begin working with the state legislature to advance a standard for New York State that provides judges with the necessary discretion to limit the release of individuals who pose a danger to our community. “Additionally,” they continued, “we request that you take a strong and public stance against measures to “defund the police” or undercut law enforcement, including absurd efforts to limit the prosecution of serious offenses. We believe these steps will give New York residents the necessary assurance that their elected representative are committed to responding to the public safety crisis that currently faces our state.”
Republican state legislators, including those in the Finger Lakes region, also have called for Democrats to consider modifications to the state’s bail reform law.