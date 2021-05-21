WASHINGTON — Thirty-five House Republicans voted with Democrats to create an independent commission tasked with examining the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and three of those GOP members represent the Finger Lakes region.
Rep. John Katko, the Republican who brokered a deal with Democrats to create the bipartisan body, voted in favor of the measure, as did fellow Republicans Tom Reed and Chris Jacobs, who both represent parts of Ontario County and the Finger Lakes.
Katko and Jacobs were two of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.
The issue put Katko, who represents Wayne County in the 24th District, in the national spotlight and at odds with fellow House Republicans who have tried to downplay Trump’s role in the attack. Katko endures a near daily barrage of insults on his Facebook page, many coming from Trump supporters outside his district, for his vote to impeach the former president.
Katko is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Homeland Security and negotiated with Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson to forge the deal; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recommended members vote against it. It faces a dicey future in the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans must vote with Democrats for the measure to pass.
“I am confident Chairman Thompson and I negotiated a solid, fair agreement that is a dramatic improvement over previous proposals that sought to politicize a security review of the Capitol,” Katko said prior to the vote. “I recognize there are differing views on this issue, which is an inherent part of the legislative process and not something I take personally. However, as the Republican Leader of the Homeland Security Committee, I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again.”
On the House floor Wednesday, Katko once again called on House members to vote in favor of the commission — for the nation.
“This legislation is not about partisan politics,” he said on the floor. “It’s about finding the truth and addressing the vulnerabilities in our security so we emerge stronger and better prepared. The Jan. 6 attack was a complete failure of intelligence information sharing, decision making and preparedness. The institutions of our democracy will continue to be a target for extremists that are using violence to further their ideology.”
Katko noted that three Capitol Police officers died and 140 law enforcement officers were injured in the insurrection.
“We owe it to all of the officers and their families to assure that nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.
After the vote, Katko released the following statement:
“The security breach that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was completely unacceptable.” he said. “It directly threatened the safety of our staffs, U.S. Capitol Police, and fellow Members of Congress. It was a major breakdown in information sharing and preparedness, much like the shortfalls that existed prior to 9/11, and can never happen again. An independent, bipartisan commission will protect against politicization and enable a review that focuses solely on the facts and circumstances surrounding the security breach at the Capitol as well as other instances of relevant violence.
“I appreciate each lawmaker’s consideration of the bill and respect the diversity of thought,” Katko continued. “Again, I would like to thank Chairman Thompson for his good-faith collaboration and strong commitment to working together on this effort. The Homeland Security Committee remains a committee focused on securing the nation while ignoring the political noise, which is exactly how it should be. Securing our homeland is far too important for any other approach.”
Reed also voted in favor of the legislation. The Corning Republican, who represents the 23rd District that includes eastern Ontario County and all of Seneca and Yates counties., criticized Trump for his role in the storming of the Capitol, many of whom were his supporters. However, Reed decided to vote against impeachment, saying there were other ways to punish the former president and keep him from holding office again.
“We as Americans should be united to ensure what happened on Jan. 6 never occurs again,” Reed said after the vote. “Therefore, I support this inquiry to make sure history is clear: Violence will never settle our differences in America, and democracy at our ballot box will and must persevere.”
Jacobs, who represents the 27th District that includes the western half of Ontario County, issued the following statement Wednesday night: “Today I voted in favor of the bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol. An objective and bipartisan commission is warranted to investigate all that contributed to the violence at the Capitol, the law enforcement response to it, and to assure all Americans something like it will never happen again.”
The vote was yet another test of Republican loyalty to Trump, whose grip on the party remains strong despite his election defeat. House Republicans booted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from their leadership last week for her criticism of Trump’s false claims, installing a Trump loyalist in her place. Cheney, in turn, suggested to ABC News that a commission could subpoena McCarthy because he spoke to Trump during the insurrection.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called McCarthy’s opposition to the commission “cowardice.” She released a February letter from the GOP leader in which he asked for an even split of Democrats and Republican commissioners, equal subpoena power, and no predetermined findings or conclusions. The bipartisan legislation accommodates all three of those requests, she said.
“Leader McCarthy won’t take yes for an answer,” she said.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is trying to prevent defections among his own ranks, echoing McCarthy’s opposition in a Senate floor speech Wednesday morning. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be split evenly between the parties.
While Katko’s position on impeachment and the Jan. 6 insurrection has drawn scorn from Trump allies and supporters, he apparently has not fallen out of favor with McCarthy. Katko was appointed, with the support of the House GOP leader, to the GOP’s Steering Committee to fill the seat vacated by New York Republican Elise Stefanik, who replaced Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican. The Steering Committee’s primary purpose is to make committee assignments for the GOP conference.