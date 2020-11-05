While more than 70,000 absentee ballots have yet to be factored in, it appears incumbent Republican John Katko is well on his way to a fourth term in Congress.
In what was predicted by some to be a closely contested rematch of the 2018 election for the 24th District, Katko leads Democrat Dana Balter by more than 55,000 votes after early voting and Election Day results.
As of Wednesday, Katko had received 155,830 votes (57.2%) to Balter’s 100,728 (37%). Katko defeated Balter by about 6 percentage points in the 2018 election.
“The results tonight make clear that Central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election. I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of the community,” Katko said in a statement. “I promised Central New Yorkers I would act as an independent voice in Congress, and work with both Republicans and Democrats to deliver bipartisan results for our region. As our nation and community emerge from this pandemic, we need strong leaders in Congress who are willing to work across party lines. The voters recognize that, and I remain committed to that work. As the outstanding absentee ballots are counted in NY24, it’s clear our campaign has prevailed.”
The 24th district includes all of Wayne, Cayuga and Onondaga counties, and the western half of Oswego County.
Katko handily won the early voting and Tuesday numbers in Wayne County, getting 65% of the vote.
Balter released the following statement:
“I am heartened by the record-breaking voter turnout in this district. Our democracy is strengthened by increased engagement in our voting process, and it is critical that we allow our democratic process to play out in every single race, including the presidential race,” she said. “In an election with unprecedented use of mail-in voting, we must allow time for all mail-in ballots to be counted.”
Balter added that with more than 70,000 absentee ballots to be counted in the race, and more still being returned, her campaign will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff tally all the votes.
In the 23rd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Tom Reed has a commanding lead over Democrat Tracy Mitrano in another rematch.
As of Wednesday, Reed had received 160,131 votes (61.2%) to Mitrano’s 90,959 (34.8%). Reed beat Mitrano by about 20,000 votes two years ago.
Reed’s campaign did not respond to a request by the Times for a comment on the election, although he did claim victory in a live-stream with supporters late Tuesday night.
Mitrano, a Penn Yan-area resident, previously said she would not make a definitive statement because of the number of absentee ballots, which is reported to be in the tens of thousands.
Reed was first elected to represent New York’s 29th Congressional District in 2010. Two years later, the state lost two seats in the House due to population changes, and much of the 29th became the 23rd, a sprawling district that includes 11 counties in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, including the eastern half of Ontario County, as well as all of Yates and Seneca counties.
Reed won all those counties handily, getting 55% of the vote in Ontario County, 59% in Seneca County and 66% in Yates County.