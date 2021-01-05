WASHINGTON — Don’t count congressmen Tom Reed and John Katko among the up to 100 House Republicans who claim they are planning to challenge the Electoral College vote confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.
The effort also includes about a dozen Republican senators, led by Ted Cruz of Texas.
Those within the Democrat and Republican ranks say the effort has no chance of succeeding and that Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
In a statement Monday, Katko, R-24 of Camillus, warned against what he called a dangerous action by his GOP colleagues.
“It is not the role of Congress to usurp the will of the people and the Electoral College,” said Katko, who noted that he voted for Trump. “To do so would irrevocably alter our democracy and electoral processes. We must certify our nation’s election results.”
Katko said this was “an unprecedented election year in which mail-in ballots, absentee ballots and various waivers were heavily increased in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the 2020 election cycle, as these changes were rapidly implemented nationwide, I expressed the urgent need to secure our election infrastructure from cyberattacks and to drive clarity around election administration procedures to reduce confusion and prevent irregularities. We can always do better to make elections more efficient. My own race took weeks to finalize.
“However,” he continued, “after every ballot was counted and arguments were presented to our nation’s courts, there has been no demonstration of widespread fraud that would warrant overturning the election results. Arguments were presented in dozens of court actions across this great land, including the United States Supreme Court, and the burden of proof was never met. As a former federal prosecutor, the failure to meet this burden is impactful and cannot be ignored.”
Reed spokesman Nate Sizemore released a statement by Reed Tuesday morning, where the congressman his opposition to the effort by fellow Republicans to reject electoral results in some states. In his statement, Reed pointed to a town hall-type call he had with constituents Monday afternoon, where he called Trump a friend, and noted his longtime support for the president. He expressed disappointment with Trump’s loss, but said he had an obligation as a member of Congress to accept the results of the election.
“Listening to those I represent has always been my top priority,” he said in the statement. “In a teletownhall just last night, I heard the passion on both sides. We can rebuild trust in our elections by transparently addressing the last-minute, confusing way some states conducted voting in 2020. The Constitution, however, makes clear Congress cannot overrule states and their designated electors. I must be true to the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and will not object to any state’s electors tomorrow.”
Katko said Monday that there is room for improvement in the election system.
“Going forward this Congress, I will make it a priority in my position as ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee to thoroughly investigate, expose, and repair problems with our election administration procedures and build off the progress of the last four years to work with state and local partners to harden election infrastructure,” he said.
Despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid. Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.
On a call disclosed Sunday, Trump can be heard pressuring Georgia officials to “find” him more votes.
“The 2020 election is over,” said a statement Sunday from a bipartisan group of 10 senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mitt Romney of Utah.
The senators wrote that further attempts to cast doubt on the election are “contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results.”
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said in a statement that “Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate” and that efforts to sow doubt about the election “strike at the foundation of our republic.”
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, warned in a memo to colleagues that objections to the Electoral College results “set an exceptionally dangerous precedent.”
The Associated Press contributed information to this story. This story has been updated from the print version to reflect comments from Reed issued Tuesday morning.