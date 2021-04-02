WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman John Katko is teaming up with a Democrat on legislation addressing migrant surges at the border.
Katko, R-24 of Camillus, the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Homeland Security, and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas and vice-chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, have introduced the Border Surge Response and Resilience Act. They said it would require the DHS and federal agencies to establish a plan to address migrant surges at the border with “transparent metrics in place” to activate access to supplemental funds.
The House members said the plan would “hold inter-agency components accountable to mitigate bottlenecks that take law enforcement off the line and result in children being held in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody for longer than they should.”
They said that when a natural disaster strikes, there’s a process in place to respond and tap into funds to provide relief.
“This bill requires a similar agile federal response for border surges,” Katko and Cuellar said in a release.
They said the fund would allow Homeland to address immediate resourcing needs when a humanitarian crisis develops at the border so the department doesn’t have to reprogram money from security priorities to fund food, clothing, blankets, transportation and other resources that are being depleted.
“During past border surges, DHS struggled to receive timely supplemental funds from Congress that were desperately needed to address the humanitarian crisis,” the lawmakers said. “Border Patrol agents were reportedly buying clothes and toys for children in custody with their own money in 2019 due to Congress’ delay in passing the emergency supplemental (funding).”
The two Congress members said it “should never be acceptable for political inaction to impact the federal government’s obligation to secure our border. We need to ensure the DHS frontline men and women are patrolling the border and preventing nefarious activity by cartels and transnational criminal organizations to keep our country secure. Instead, they are being hamstrung in their ability to carry out their important missions by being pulled off the line to deal with the humanitarian response to the surge of migrants at the border. Border security demands clear-eyed acknowledgement of the realities on the ground, not deflection or denial of responsibility.”
Katko said that while enactment of the legislation would allow the U.S. to respond quickly and effectively to border surges, the Biden administration “still must reverse the misguided policy decisions which created this crisis to begin with and invest in strong border security.”