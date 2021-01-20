WASHINGTON — Congressman John Katko of Camillus said in a published opinion column Sunday that he took no joy in being one of just 10 Republicans to join Democrats in voting to impeach President Trump, a man he voted for in November.
“The decision to impeach a sitting president that millions of Americans, including many of my constituents, voted for is one that I do not take lightly or enjoy,” he wrote in Politico. “The Founders correctly established a very high bar for impeachment. I voted against the articles of impeachment previously brought against President Trump in 2019, because I found those charges politically motivated, and well beneath the high threshold established for impeachment.
“I have been vocal over the last four years when I disagreed with the president, but am not a ‘Never Trumper’ nor am I part of ‘The Resistance.’ I have simply tried to do my job in what we can all agree has been a tumultuous four years.”
Katko, who represents the 24th District that includes Wayne County, was the first GOP House member to announce that he would vote to impeach. He said the events of two weeks ago required a strong response.
“On Jan. 6, the nation watched as insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, threatening the safety of countless individuals and successfully disrupting, albeit temporarily, the certification of Electoral College results,” he wrote. “In the midst of the attack, hundreds of Capitol Police officers heroically upheld their duty to defend the United States and protect those who work here. Many officers were severely injured and beaten. And tragically, one officer, Officer Brian Sicknick, lost his life as a result of the violence.
“There are many ‘process’ reasons my colleagues cited for not supporting impeachment. There are only a few days left in his term; there has not been a full investigation; and a handful of others. Some in my party believe impeachment would only further divide the country and enrage the president’s supporters. To those who have said this, I ask: What would they have done if President Obama held a rally on the National Mall that resulted in a brutal attack on the U.S. Capitol and in the death of five Americans? Would you have asked that we simply move on in the spirit of healing?”
A former federal prosecutor, Katko said he “looked only at the facts, not the politics. ... I came to the conclusion that the president’s role in the insurrection was undeniable. Both on social media ahead of Jan. 6 and in his speech that day, he deliberately promoted baseless theories that created a combustible environment of misinformation and division. Our nation simply cannot function without the peaceful transfer of power and the recognition of carefully reviewed election results. To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy and to our security.”
Katko said he remains optimistic for the nation’s future, and is “fully committed to the unity and healing we need. But, first we need to do our jobs. As members of Congress, we take oaths to defend the Constitution regardless of political party — because at times, it needs defending.”