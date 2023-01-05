CANANDAIGUA — Chuck Schumer was in just his fourth year as a United States senator when the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center was in danger of closing 20 years ago.
Now in his fourth term, Schumer recalled the grassroots effort that kept the VA open and the promise he made two decades ago.
“I pledged to keep it open all those years ago. I also said if we do keep it open, I will get the funding to modernize and expand it,” Schumer said Wednesday during a stop at the medical center. “Now a promise made is a promise kept, to the tune of over $500 million over the past 20 years to transform this 150-acre campus into the state-of-the-art modern facility the Finger Lakes veterans community has long deserved.”
Schumer, accompanied by fellow U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, announced that the bipartisan omnibus spending package for fiscal year 2023 includes the final $62.5 million to complete the most recent expansion and modernization project at the Fort Hill Avenue campus. The final price tag is estimated at $506 million.
The $62.5 million is part of $250 million that will be going to Rochester/Finger Lakes region organizations in this year’s federal spending bill. That includes money for water infrastructure upgrades in Monroe County, semiconductor job training, and $27 million for community-led projects.
“This funding will be transformative for the Rochester/Finger Lakes region ... helping provide the best standard of care for those who served our nation,” Gillibrand said. “This federal investment will also help rehabilitate our aging infrastructure, give workers the tools and training they need to secure in-demand jobs, and provide high-quality health care services close to home.”
The funding includes $1 million for the YMCA of Greater Rochester to build the new Canandaigua YMCA, called the Sands Family YMCA. The $24 million project under construction on North Street — it will replace the current facility on North Main Street — is being funded primarily by $13.5 million from the Sands Family Foundation and other sources.
“The new Sands Family YMCA will be a community resource for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Andrew Powers, chief development officer of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. “This support is not an investment in a building but in the potential of all people in the region. With health and wellness services, childcare, day camp, services for older adults and much more, everyone can find their place at the Y.”
Highlights of the multi-phase VA project include a three-story outpatient clinic, a 120-bed community living center complex to replace outdated long-term living spaces, and renovation of a 50-bed domiciliary facility where veterans live for several months before re-entering the community. Those veterans are dealing with homelessness, substance abuse, or mental or behavioral health issues.
“There is nothing more heartbreaking than seeing homeless veterans. We don’t want them living on the street,” Schumer said. “These temporary housing units at the VA are not meant to be long-term. This modernization project also includes facilities where our nation’s veterans can get rehab, physical therapy and other services so they can lead productive, happy lives.”
“The Finger Lakes Veterans Advocacy Council has long supported the modernization and expansion of the Canandaigua VA medical campus,” said Jim Wideman, the council’s chairman. “Sen. Schumer has been a staunch advocate for the campus for decades, and we appreciate his and Sen. Gillibrand’s efforts to secure the final amount needed to complete the project and ensure our veterans are receiving the highest quality of care for years to come.”
Schumer and Gillibrand also pointed to the work of Congressman Joe Morelle, D-25 of Rochester. Schumer said Morelle planned to be in Canandaigua but had to stay in Washington due to the controversy over choosing a Speaker of the House.
Schumer praised the late Ralph Calabrese, a Canandaigua resident and Korean War veteran who led the local effort to keep the VA open. Calabrese died in 2021 at the age of 93.
“I think Ralph is looking down from heaven, smiling at this moment,” Schumer said.