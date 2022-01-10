Three area school districts are getting sizable federal grants, some close to a $1 million, to address school and student safety, and prevent youth suicide.
The Department of Justice grants were announced Tuesday by the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Nearly 20 organizations will be getting more than $10 million to support criminal justice initiatives.
“These grants have been awarded to a variety of school districts, police departments, social service agencies, and local governments across the 17 counties of the Western District of New York,” Ross said in a news release. “The funding will be used to address deadly gun violence, human trafficking, and provide services to victims of crime. The funding will also allow a number of the grantee organizations to be proactive, focusing on youth suicide prevention, mentoring, and youth engagement.”
The Sodus school district has been awarded $999,936 to help several high-need school buildings in the Forming Attachment to Reduce Risk program. It will improve student safety for more than 1,900 students in the Sodus, Lyons and Newark school districts.
“This has the potential to positively impact the lives of numerous students in our region,” Nelson Kise, Sodus superintendent of schools, said in an email to the Times.
Kise said the Wayne County sheriff’s office and Wayne County Mental Health department will work with the school districts to help students identified or referred for extra help based on their emotional and behavioral stress. That will include mentoring, vocational training, and therapy-based groups.
“Lack of attachment is a critical root cause for risky behavior by our students,” Kise said, noting that to start more than 80 students annually will receive targeted individual support, and more than 100 students will benefit from group support and youth employment.
“Relationships will increase protective factors, and young people identified by our student support teams will be less likely to be suspended from school. It is our hope that students in each building will report feeling safer in school on our annual survey.”
Other county agencies involved in the effort are the probation department, county action program, and pretrial services.
“Our data will demonstrate that protective factors work to keep young people in school, safe and out of court,” Kise said.
The North Rose-Wolcott school district has been awarded $989,902 for the Improving School Safety by Re-Engaging Youth Initiative. The district will partner with the sheriff’s office to focus on high school students.
“We are extremely excited to receive this news,” NR-W Superintendent Mike Pullen said. “Providing students with pathways to success prior to a pandemic was a challenge so we knew that, coming back to school after 18 months of interrupted instruction, we would need to do something different.”
Pullen said the district did that through a targeted alternative high school-within-a school model. The hands-on program provides students who have not found success in “traditional” high school models the chance for career-focused, individualized instruction meant to increase attachment to school and develop skills that will lead to success after high school.
Alternative high school staff and partner organizations will identify school violence risks and get resources to students with mental health issues to develop a stronger school climate, by creating a safe learning environment including a program called Youth Mental Health First Aid.
Pullen said NR-W’s resource officer, Wayne County Deputy Lacey Hendershot, will take part in the program to build trust and develop relationships before issues begin or advance outside of school. School staff will also be involved.
“In the fall we provided the school-within-a-school model for 40 students. Since September, that number has grown to 80 students,” Pullen said. “This award will allow us to expand our program yet again.”
The Seneca Falls school district was awarded $526,191 to focus on — along with the Romulus and South Seneca school districts — preventing youth suicide.
With a high rate of suicide in Seneca County, the districts will focus on training, prevention and intervention to respond to student mental health in an effort to reduce the number of students who contemplate, attempt, and/or commit suicide.
Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said Dr. Joseph Fantigrossi, Seneca County Community School coordinator, led the grant initiative. Fantigrossi will be talking to the school boards later this month.
Suicide is the fourth-leading cause of premature death in the county. The grant will provide training to assess and respond to students with varying behavioral health issues to reduce the number of students who contemplate, attempt, and/or commit suicide.
That effort will include Youth Mental Health First Aid, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, and CarePath. The latter trains adults who work with the most at-risk students for self-harm and suicide.
The grant will lead to an estimated 140 people trained to work with those students. Several county organizations will also be involved, including Seneca County Community Counseling, Seneca Cares Network, Seneca County Community Action Network, United Way of Seneca County, and Seneca County Suicide Prevention Coalition.