The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee has launched a 60-page activity book that features a journey through all of the county’s towns, highlighting important historical facts and special features within each, along with puzzles, coloring pages, word searches, as well as a “what did you learn” sections.
Targeted for children in grades 3-5, the book also can be a family or group activity for all ages. Committee member and Marion Town Historian Caryn Devli was the lead historian for this project.
“This is a great book for kids of any age to learn about our towns,” she said while thanking all of the county’s town historians, and others, for their work on the project.
The activity books are available at all local public libraries in the county. Elementary schools and local historical societies will have copies too. If any other organizations would like to be a distribution site, please contact the committee via www.waynecounty200.com.
Follow the county Bicentennial’s Facebook and Instagram pages @waynecounty200 for more information.