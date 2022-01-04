GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts has announced new leadership in 2022, while saying goodbye to two longtime board members.
At its annual meeting in November, a new slate of officers was selected: Kelby James Russell, chair; Rebecca Burditt, vice chair; Stephanie Hesler, treasurer; and Nancy McDermott, secretary.
Russell succeeds former chair Mitch Wilber, who is leaving the board along with Murray Heaton.
The organization also noted it has two new board members, Maiah Johnson Dunn and Karen Goulet.
Russell, one of the region’s most respected winemakers, got involved with The Smith during planning for the first Scott LaFaro Celebration Concert in 2015. He became board secretary in 2018 after co-chairing the executive director search committee, which resulted in the hiring of Susie Monagan.
Russell said he holds memories of The Smith going back to his childhood.
“I’ll never forget attending my first performance at The Smith as an elementary school student,” he said. “It is an unbelievable honor to now find myself helping lead the board in the upkeep and growth of this crown jewel of the Finger Lakes. As we look forward to the return of regular performances after the pandemic, we are eager for The Smith Opera House to resume its central place in our community and reward the investments made in it. This is a time of opportunity.”
The Smith also acknowledged the contributions of Wilber and Heaton.
“Mitch was at the helm of The Smith’s board during some tumultuous years, managing changes in staff leadership and the stress and uncertainty brought on by the Covid pandemic,” Monagan said. “Mitch is a rock, incredibly hard-working, kind, and focused on the success of the organization. We are so fortunate to have had him lead our team.”
The Smith said Heaton “has been involved with the Smith in various capacities for decades, including sharing his expertise as an attorney as well as performing on its stage. Murray gives a shining example of how an individual can make a difference in their community by making sacrifices and staying engaged.”
New board members
Johnson Dunn is a writer, occasional speaker and an expert on New York wine, whose works have been featured in fine dining magazines. She also writes columns for regional newspapers and is the creator of “Chasing Grapeness,” an Instagram account turned wine pairing dinner series focused on diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.
Goulet has done grant work and paralegal advising in the Geneva area for over half a decade. She serves as a member of the Finger Lakes Community College Paralegal and Legal Studies Program Advisory Board. The Smith said her work centers on highlighting legal and financial resources for marginalized communities. Goulet also was involved in last summer’s production at the opera house of Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth.”
To learn more about events offered by The Smith, visit thesmith.org.