GENEVA — The Geneva City School District has selected a local teacher to serve as the new assistant principal of Geneva Middle School.
Shannon Kelley, who served as an English teacher at the middle school from 2014 until 2022, has been interning there as an assistant principal since July 2022. Kelley now takes on the role in a permanent capacity.
“Shannon has been working for the district for nearly a decade and has proven leadership skills both as a teacher and administrative intern,” said Superintendent Bo Wright. “She has already shown herself to be a valuable member of the middle school administration, and I’m sure she’ll continue to do well in her role.”
“From my first year in the district, I have felt nothing but welcomed, supported, and encouraged by colleagues, leaders, and the entire Geneva community,” said Kelley. “GMS is truly a family, and I am honored to continue to serve our community alongside this passionate and skilled team of educators.”
Kelley joins Principal Matt Heath and Assistant Principal Nicole Campbell in heading up the middle school. In addition to her leadership responsibilities with the district, she has also worked for the U.S. Army as a company first sergeant, a civil affairs team leader, and an army instructor and course manager.
Kelley has an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from Monroe Community College, a bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Geneseo, and a master’s degree in education focusing on students with disabilities from SUNY Buffalo. She is in the process of completing a Certificate of Advanced Studies as a building and district leader from the University of Rochester.