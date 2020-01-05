LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors has its first new chairman in four years.
Ken Miller, a Republican from Palmyra, was selected Friday morning to lead the board in 2020.
He succeeds former Chairman Steve LeRoy, who stepped down from his Sodus supervisor position on Dec. 31. LeRoy and his predecessor, Williamson’s Jim Hoffman, were on hand for the changeover that took place as part of the board’s organizational meeting.
“I would like to thank the Board of Supervisors for their support and trust,” Miller said after being seated. “I will need both as chairman. We will have challenges and some differences of opinion, but we will always keep the best interests of our county in the forefront.”
Miller said after the meeting that he’d been thinking about the chairmanship “for months, when Steve made the decision to retire. He approached me.”
Republican supervisors in Wayne County traditionally hash out who will serve as chairman — they have a 14-1 one advantage over Democrats at this time — behind the scenes, including in the caucuses they often hold before Board of Supervisors meetings. The state Open Meetings Law does not apply to political caucuses, even if deliberations include business that would be of a public nature.
“There’s discussion (of the chairmanship) in caucus,” Miller said. “You certainly look for people who support you.”
He said he did not know if other Republicans were interested in the job.
He said that once in the position, “it’s very important that you have everyone’s support.”
LeRoy said Miller is a good choice.
“I was very happy with the board’s decision to choose Ken,” he said. “He’s put in the time, is an excellent supervisor and deserves this position.”
County Administrator Rick House agreed.
“I’ve worked with Ken in my four years (as administrator),” he said. “He’s got a lot of management background. He’s very easy to work with. He’s very knowledgeable and very personable. He’s going to do very well with the board and the county as a whole.”
Miller, who worked for Gleason Corporation in Rochester for 35 years, became Palmyra’s supervisor in 2009, succeeding the late Dave Lyon. He served as majority leader for several years. Arcadia’s Chuck Verkey was named the Republicans’ new majority leader. By default, Walworth’s Susie Jacobs, the board’s lone Democrat, is the minority leader.
Miller welcomed five new supervisors to the board: Philip Eygnor of Huron, who replaces the retired Lori Crane; Jolene Bender of Marion, who replaces Nick Deming, who chose not to run again (Bender served as supervisor several years ago); Scott Johnson of Sodus, who succeeds the retiring LeRoy; Richard Lasher of Rose, who beat Democrat Kenan Baldridge in November; and Kim Leonard of Macedon, who succeeds Sandy Pagano.
Lasher was not at the meeting.
Leonard was elected to the Town Board in November and served just hours in the position before being named town supervisor this past week by the Town Board following the death of Paul Kenyon, a longtime board member who died before taking office after being elected supervisor.
Former Supervisor Pagano, who had decided against running for another term, had offered to serve as supervisor in light of Kenyon’s death but was not chosen by the board, according to several sources.
“I don’t know what happened,” Leonard said of the decision not to appoint Pagano.
The town will need to hold a special election or schedule a vote in November to fill the remaining three years of the term.