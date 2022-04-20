LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors must select a new chairperson after learning current leader Ken Miller is stepping down from the post.
In a short letter, Miller informed the county he is resigning his chairmanship, effective May 1. The resignation follows a March 9 incident in which Wayne County sheriff’s office deputies reported the Palmyra town supervisor was found at his home unconscious and highly intoxicated after missing a county meeting.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting next Tuesday morning to select a new chair for the remainder of 2022.
Miller returned from a leave of absence that ended April 12, but did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
He was not the only one.
Four other supervisors — Scott Johnson of Sodus, Frank Robusto of Ontario, Richard Lasher of Rose and Phil Eygnor of Huron — missed the meeting after testing positive for Covid-19. Each was returning from trips.
Eygnor was serving as acting chair while Miller was on leave. Republican Majority Leader Jodi Bender of Marion chaired the meeting in the absence of Eygnor and Miller.
It is believed to be the first time supervisors were led by a woman in the county’s history.
Bender said she enjoyed the experience, but has no interest in the position.
“I have enough on my plate,” she said. “It takes a whole lot of time, and I have a whole lot of responsibilities back at the town. It’s a lot of work.”
It’s unclear who may be interested in succeeding Miller. Williamson Town Supervisor Tony Verno challenged the Palmyra Republican at the board’s organizational meeting in 2021, but he lost on a weighted vote.
Macedon Supervisor Kim Leonard supported Miller’s decision to step aside.
“He’s a dear friend of mine, and yes, he did the right thing,” she said in the supervisors’ chambers after the meeting.
No other supervisor responded to requests for comment emailed Tuesday afternoon.
While Miller is stepping aside from the chairman’s job — it pays an extra $23,710 on top of his $17,598 county supervisor pay — he has returned to his town supervisor job in Palmyra, Deputy Supervisor Jim Welch confirmed Tuesday.
A plan to reduce Miller’s $35,844 town salary was scuttled, Welch noted, because the Town Board was advised by Palmyra’s attorney, Paul Rubery, that the only way it can reduce an elected official’s pay after budget passage is by public referendum.
“We’ll monitor him, and hopefully he’ll be doing what he’s supposed to be doing,” Welch said. “We’ll discuss the pay during budget talks (later this year).”
A request for comment emailed to Miller came back with an automated response that he is on vacation until April 27.
According to a sheriff’s office report obtained by the Times through a Freedom of Information request, deputies were asked March 9 to contact Palmyra’s code enforcement officer concerning Miller, whom family members acknowledged was drinking the night before. The report said Miller apparently had slept at the Town Hall on Canandaigua Road overnight. That morning at Town Hall, Miller asked a code officer for keys to the code enforcement vehicle because he needed to get to a county meeting, the report said.
Deputies reported that the officer could not verify Miller was intoxicated.
Miller never attended the Lyons meeting; instead, his wife found him later passed out on the kitchen floor of their Maple Avenue home, the report said. Miller was taken to the hospital for treatment.