ROSE — No, Kenan Baldridge is not a glutton for punishment.
The Democrat and former Rose town supervisor is running for the third time in what appears to be a modestly reconfigured 54th state Senate District against Republican Pam Helming of Canandaigua.
District voter enrollment continues to favor Republicans, but Baldridge is excited about his prospects.
“Yes, this is my third try, but remember that Louise Slaughter used to say that she had to run three times before she got elected, so there’s hope,” Baldridge said of the late Fairport Democrat, who served 16 terms in the House and time in the state Assembly as well.
Baldridge said his campaign collected 2,539 petition signatures to get on the ballot. He said that was more than twice the number needed and was record for a Democratic candidate in the 54th.
At this point, Baldridge said he is the lone Democrat running to represent the reconfigured 54th, which under a map unveiled this week and up for approval by Friday, now includes all of Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties and a slice of southwestern Monroe County.
“As you know, the district is ever-changing and not quite settled even now,” he said Monday. “So, it couldn’t be more gerrymandered against us than it was before. Any change is good on that score. Plus, I have the experience of the previous two campaigns that helps. Further, the response of the local Democratic committees has been outstanding and definitely encouraging. Plus, we have suffered four more years of nothingness from our senator, who is actually voting against us on important issues. When people learn of that, they are upset.”
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Baldridge said he looks “forward to bringing my experience to Albany to represent a growing constituency of Democratic and independent voters.”
Baldridge said the district is not being served as well as it could be, citing in particular health, education and safety policies.
“The Supreme Court draft decision leaked … revealed that individual rights and health choices are under attack by the extreme right,” he said. “Now more than ever, our representatives in Albany should be actively defending those freedoms.”
Baldridge also cited disparities in health care and health insurance coverage that need to be addressed. He said the state must continue to take on the “epidemic of drugs in our society” and prepare for the “looming crisis in mental health, especially for teenagers.”
Baldridge also touched on solid waste and its effect on the Finger Lakes.
“On my opponent’s watch, over 5,000 tons of smelly garbage have been imported to the Finger Lakes region every day for 5 1/2 years,” Baldridge said, adding that New York residents now have a constitutional right to a clean environment.
Baldridge, a strategic planning professional, advocates “fully supporting Pre-K through secondary education, expanded childcare through the public educational system and affordable vocational training and college study.”
He said rural emergency medical services and fire departments need additional financial help.
“Rural areas need the same emergency training, equipment and life-saving devices that urban and suburban districts do,” said Baldridge, a former medic, fire department captain and current volunteer firefighter who has served the Rose Fire Department for 45 years.
Baldridge said he is hosting a “listening tour” to talk with voters about what they think should be legislative priorities for the district and state.
For more information, go to baldridgeforsenate.com.