GENEVA — Anyone who has lived in the Finger Lakes region for more than a short time likely has driven by apple trees and given little or no thought to their size and shape — or if it even matters.
Kenong Xu, a professor at the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell AgriTech, knows how much it matters. He and his colleagues even have a name for it: tree architecture.
“My program is geared to identify and understand apple genes of economic and horticultural importance. In particular, we focus on genes that control fruit quality and tree architecture,” he said. “The findings are necessary for improving existing popular cultivars without losing their identity through gene editing. They are also useful for developing new and superior cultivars via marker-assisted breeding.”
Xu (pronounced Shoo) earned a bachelor’s degree from Anhui Agricultural University in China and a master’s degree from Huazhong Agricultural University 1991, also in China. He earned his doctorate from the University of California, Davis, where he studied the genetics of rice related to flood tolerance.
Xu came to AgriTech in 2009 to focus on apples and their genetics.
“I really focus on two areas,” he said. “One is apple trees and their architecture — I study how trees grow. We also focus on apple fruit quality, storage, color, and acidity.”
Xu works closely with Susan Brown, another professor at AgriTech who leads Cornell’s renowned apple-breeding program. She said Xu’s work is important to growers challenged by issues that include climate change.
“His research benefits his collaborators and the industry by providing tools, such as molecular markers, which can be used to select promising individuals at an early stage and discard undesirable individuals, saving on expenses to rear these seedlings in the field,” she said. “Modification of tree architecture is important as robotic harvesting advances and needs specific tree types. Kenong’s research adds to our knowledge of traits of interest to breeders, allowing us to offer consumers tastier, more nutritious apples.”
During a recent tour of young apple tree orchards on the AgriTech grounds, Xu pointed out how some tree varieties have branches that point skyward (vertical), while others have more horizontal branches or branches that slope downward, like a willow tree.
“There is a lot of variation in apple trees,” he explained. “When orchards get established, growers spent quite a bit of time tying branches down so they would not grow out so much. For instance the McIntosh cultivar, which is somewhat old but still being grown quite a bit in New York ... tends to have more vertical branches. The Gala and Fuji, especially Gala, tend to have flatter branches.”
Xu said most growers, for picking purposes, prefer trees with horizontal or dropping branches. That could be accomplished by altering just one gene for a certain variety, changing the shape of the tree but preserving the character of the apple.
“As you can see, when we compare these trees some have branches going up and some going down ... even though they are almost identical genetically,” he said. “We only did one thing here, but changed the way the tree grew. If we can make the tree grow naturally downward or maybe just slightly downward, then you don’t have to tie down the branches ... but the fruit doesn’t change.”