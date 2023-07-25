HOPEWELL — The widow of Finger Lakes Ambulance CEO Kenneth Kelly, who compiled a journal of his five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, has just published a second volume, “Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook.”
Mickie Kelly hosted a book-signing Saturday at the Hopewell Fire Department. She said she was bringing Kelly’s famous red chair for the signing and planned to invite people to sit in it to have a conversation about her husband.
The chair originally was in his office but was given to her after he died.
The new book is a compilation of the comments that friends, family, and other supporters left on the website where Ken posted his journal, which Mickie said was the way that he coped with the illness that eventually took his life on March 9, 2014.
Ken Kelly was the chief operating officer and general manager of Finger Lakes Ambulance from 1993 to 2013. He helped develop a full-time Advanced Life Support program for Finger Lakes Ambulance, and he was the founder and instructor of FLCC’s EMT/Paramedic program from 1997 until 2008.
In a book review of the first volume, which was published in 2022, Finger Lakes Times contributor Joel Friedman of Canandaigua noted that “On April 20, 2009, when Kelly learned he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, he created a website, his Caring Bridge, to keep family, friends and co-workers updated on ‘my battle with the beast “cancer’” … by believing in angels and their work in the name of God, looking for good in everything I see, I have been able to meet every challenge. Now I face my greatest challenge.”
Mickie met Ken in 1994, when she became an EMT/Dispatcher at Finger Lakes Ambulance. Friendship blossomed into love. They were married in 2009.
She writes that the “guest book is a collection of the messages that were all read by Ken. He appreciated these so much. I believe that these are what kept him so very positive and fighting for as long as he did.”
The second volume can be read along with the first, where the reader can reference the original post and then read the comments it generated.
One of the excepts reads “You are an amazing man and don’t deserve the huge ‘challenge’ in your life but God and the universe work in funny ways. Your challenge is teaching humility, strength, love and support to the rest of us who love and care about you.”
Another: “Ken, I will run the risk of sounding redundant because I feel a profound need to say these words: ‘You are an inspiration, Sir.’”
In the book’s preface, Mickie notes that the second volume is also a tribute to her husband: “this too is my gift to you, your life and your amazing legacy!”
Like the first volume, the second is published by Christian Faith Publishing. For more information, contact the publisher at www.christianfaithpublishing.com.