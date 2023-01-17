CANANDAIGUA — Currently, food vendors lease open space in a downtown park and on City Pier during warm-weather months.
However, the concession stand at Kershaw Park on Canandaigua Lake leases space within the bathhouse building.
That may change.
Tonight, City Manager John Goodwin will ask City Council’s Environmental Committee to consider changing the Kershaw Park lease. The current lease has expired and Goodwin wants the changes before a new bid is solicited for 2023.
Goodwin would like to lease open space near the bathhouse, rather than space in the bathhouse. He said that would free up inside space for city park operations and remove sanitary sewer issues caused by kitchen operations.
Goodwin also is proposing to amend the new lease to include up to four parking spots in Lakefront Park for a small stand-up paddle and kayak rental operation.
If the committee gives its blessing to the lease wording, it would go to the full Council for final approval.