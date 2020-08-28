KEUKA PARK — Keuka College held its bi-annual “Community Day,” virtually, for faculty and staff Aug. 17.
While the event looked different than it normally would, that didn’t diminish the pride and excitement felt by nearly 170 participants.
“Community Day is about the celebration of our Keuka College community, honoring each other, and sharing our accomplishments,” said Brad Fuster, college provost and vice president for academic affairs, who led the event. “I’m very proud of you and the work you have done.”
Fuster shared the college’s mission and vision, reminding faculty and staff that “the mission guides all of our actions.” He also provided updates on admissions and the college’s upcoming re-accreditation process.
Fuster also acknowledged the work of the college’s reopening task force, a team of 13 led by Chris Alterio, chair of the division of applied health and associate professor of occupational therapy.
Alterio was presented a certificate for his leadership of the team, which provided guidelines for Keuka’s reopening plan — “Together & Ready” — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Day also was a chance for faculty and staff to reconnect, welcome new employees, and honor those with milestone anniversaries. More than 60 people were recognized.
Service awards for 15 years went to Patty Manningly, professor of nursing, and Beth Russo, chair of the division of nursing and professor of nursing. A 20-year award went to Barbara Demjanec, natural sciences laboratory coordinator; a 25-year award went to Ann Tuttle, dean of international programs and professor emerita of management.
Awards also went to people with 10 and 5 years of service.
Recognized were eight faculty members who received emeritus status: Anita Chirco, Frank Colaprete, Debra Gates, the late Marianne Jahnke, Patricia Pulver, Victoria Smith, Anne Weed, and Dorothy Wilkins.
Several faculty and staff members were honored with the college’s Acorn Award, which recognizes noteworthy accomplishments throughout the year. Maria Bowen, resident director; Bob Brophy, director of housing and residence life; Catherine Buzanski, director of financial aid; Phil Catalano, controller; Katey Cheplick, associate registrar; Bob Cilino, data analytics administrator, institutional research; Chrissy Deane, assistant director of imaging center; Eric Detar, chaplain; Cindy Easling, administrative assistant, division of social work; Dan Mackey, adventure sports coach; Maureen Manning, digital imaging center and mailroom coordinator; Linsey Shepardson, program manager, division of nursing; Malia Spofford-Xavier, associate professor of Spanish; Tammy Swales, senior director of marketing; and Tim White, associate director of residence life and community standards.
Six members of the Keuka staff were honored with the Oak Award, which recognizes sustained collaborative efforts to further the mission of the college. They were Catherine Agar, director of the writing center; Rebecca Arnold, senior associate director of admissions; Tom Flicker, director of information systems and security; Mary Ellen Griffiths, director of student accounts; Phil Rahr, assistant athletic trainer; and Teri Spoor, student life office coordinator.
Deborah Drain, director of human resources, received the Legacy Award, which honors sustained outstanding achievement in harmony with the college’s values.