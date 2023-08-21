KEUKA PARK — Penn Yan residents Alan “Herbie” and Lauren Snyder believe that to be part of the community, a resident must give back. Because they put that belief into action, nearly two dozen Yates County organizations have benefited from their time and talents.
In recognition of their commitment to social responsibility, “Team Snyder” received the 2023 Donald and Corinne Stork Award for Community Service at a gala celebration on the Keuka College campus last week.
“Herbie and Lauren’s deep dedication to their community and its residents can be seen every day,” Keuka President Amy Storey told more than 100 attendees in the college’s Geiser Dining Commons. “On behalf of Keuka College, I am honored to recognize them as the recipients of the Stork Award.”
The Snyders have impacted numerous Yates County organizations, including the Yates Christmas Program, Mozaic, Rainbow Junction Educational Care Center, county Planning Board, American Legion, Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, Clinton Crest Manor, and Dundee Rotary Club.
“This is an incredible honor, and it is hard to describe what we are feeling,” Lauren said. “This is the highest honor we’ve been given. You perform community service because you want to help others, right? But you know what? You are helping yourself at the very same time.”
The couple also received a proclamation from state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano that Storey presented. On behalf of the state Legislature, the proclamation acknowledged “their collective appreciation, gratitude, recognition, and tribute” for the Snyders’ dedication to community service.
The pair said they have no plans to slow down.
“For us, this is our social life,” Lauren said. “It’s where we meet the very best people in this community over and over again. This team right here, the two of us, are going to continue to do this.”
Keuka College established the Donald and Corinne Stork Award in 1991 to recognize people who exemplify the college’s commitment to the value and benefit of using individual initiative for the common good. The award was named after its first recipients, the late Corinne and Donald Stork of Penn Yan.