KEUKA PARK — National recognition of its high-impact educational practices has landed Keuka College on a prestigious list — being designated a College of Distinction.
The award — conferred by the national Colleges of Distinction organization — is unique among popular college guide classifications that typically rank schools on the basis of endowment size, selectivity, and faculty salaries.
Officials said Keuka earned its recognition for classroom excellence and incorporating high-impact practices throughout every student’s undergraduate education. The college was also recognized for the integrity of its individualized and engaging education.
“Colleges of Distinction doesn’t rank schools, because we know that every student is different in what they need to best learn, grow, and succeed,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Instead, we value schools that embrace those differences. Keuka College puts the student experience first, providing all the tools and opportunities they need to become lifelong learners, ready to take on any challenge in today’s ever-evolving society.”
Keuka College President Amy Storey said the college’s commitment to the student experience is paramount.
“The faculty and staff at Keuka College are deeply committed to ensuring our students have the best possible educational experiences both inside and outside of the classroom,” Storey said. “We are proud of the fact that we have been student-centered since our founding in 1890, and the needs of our students are at the forefront of everything we do. I’m pleased that the college has earned the prestigious recognition as a College of Distinction.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of detailed interviews and research for each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts, along with its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools must adhere to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.
“Colleges of Distinction knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation,” Schritter said. “Students learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming community. That’s why it’s so encouraging to find Keuka College take such an innovative approach with its curriculum: its high-impact educational practices ensure that the undergraduate experience is worthwhile and unique.”
Keuka College offers such high-impact educational programs as living-learning communities, Field Period® and other internship opportunities, first-year seminars, community-based learning programs, service-learning programs, alternative spring break options, diversity and global learning programs, and interdisciplinary programs, among others.
