KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s Professor of the Year and Staff Member of the Year awards are typically announced at graduation ceremonies, which were postponed this year due to COVID-19.
The recipients for the 2019-20 academic year — professor of education Debra Dyer and David Dial, senior instructional designer — were honored at the college’s virtual “Community Day” on Aug. 17.
“Dr. Dyer has been an important member of the educational studies division and the Keuka College community since arriving in 2006,” said Brad Fuster, college provost and vice president for academic affairs. “She is well respected by her students and colleagues, and has been instrumental in developing and maintaining a strong early childhood program.”
To her students, Dyer is known as a tough — but fair — instructor who has high expectations for them. As a result, Keuka’s early childhood majors have a 100% pass rate on the performance assessment required for state teacher certification.
An active early childhood education advocate and scholar, Dyer has attended many professional conferences — both as a participant and presenter — and published an early childhood textbook, now in its second edition. She also was a consultant for a Rochester-area school district as it worked to re-imagine its early childhood curriculum.
Dyer has been an active member of the campus community, serving on the faculty development committee and Faculty Council. In the college’s education division, she has worked with the National Association of the Education of Young Children to develop a pathway for Keuka students to earn the infant/toddler credential.
“Dr. Dyer is a positive, respected, and supportive colleague, is always willing to step up and help where needed, and is loved by students,” Fuster said.
Dial first arrived on the Keuka campus in 2016. His initial role was as the learning management system support specialist in the Wertman Office of Digital Education (WODE).
He was one of many staff working in WODE then. Over the next few years, his work and scope of responsibilities increased while the size of the WODE declined, and in May of 2018 he became the entire WODE office.
“Despite being a one-man show, he handled all of the responsibilities of the WODE office and continued to make improvements in operations and instructional design,” Fuster said. “During this time, the WODE office handled all of the college’s Moodle courses, for both on-campus and adult and online education (AOE) courses. But he kept the ship afloat and running smoothly with his characteristic calm and optimistic attitude.”
Fuster also credited Dial for his work earlier this year, when Keuka — including on-campus courses, AOE courses and courses at the college’s China partner institutions — needed to go online only due to COVID.
“David led the way to get everything done,” Fuster said. “He’s the wizard behind the scenes that has allowed Keuka College to weather many storms and emerge even stronger. His nimbleness is the epitome of the college’s value on striving through change.”