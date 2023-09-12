KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has again been recognized for its commitment to supporting the all-around student experience by being named a national 2023-24 College of Distinction.
“The faculty, staff, and upper-class students within the Keuka College community are committed to helping new students succeed in academics, career development, and their personal lives,” noted the national Colleges of Distinction organization, which assesses hundreds of colleges and universities across the country. “Every incoming student is assigned both a professional success advocate as well as an upper-class mentor so that they may discuss and map out their personal and academic goals as they adjust to college life.”
Colleges of Distinction assesses colleges on four key metrics: engaged students, great teachers, vibrant communities, and successful outcomes. Keuka College was lauded in each category, with special mention made of its “distinguished faculty,” “beautiful, tree-lined campus,” and the experiential learning opportunities available through its Field Period program.
“No matter what major a student chooses,” Colleges of Distinction wrote, “Keuka College offers the opportunity to design customized, real-world experiences to let them explore their interests and possibilities every year.”
This marks the fourth straight year Keuka has been honored by the Colleges of Distinction program. In addition to the college as a whole, the college’s business, education, and nursing programs also earned Colleges of Distinction kudos.
“One of Keuka College’s main institutional priorities is supporting the success of each and every student,” college President Amy Storey said. “That means supporting them academically, through our fantastic faculty; physically, through our ongoing residence hall renovations; financially, through our generous scholarships; and emotionally, through our many wellness-focused programs and support services. In that sense, the College of Distinction recognition is apt: It’s the entire college that helps our students succeed.”
Colleges of Distinction is a leading national resource for educators, parents, and students that focuses on smaller, community-centered colleges and universities that it believes “prepare students for successful careers, active citizenship, and lifelong learning.”
In addition to the Colleges of Distinction recognition, Keuka was also recently included — for the second year in a row — in Washington Monthly magazine’s list of Best Bang for the Buck Colleges. The rankings include colleges based on “how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”