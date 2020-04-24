KEUKA PARK — In the midst of an unprecedented public health challenge, two local institutions are joining forces on a strategy to increase the number of area medical professionals.
Keuka College and Finger Lakes Community College have teamed up to provide greater educational opportunities in the growing fields of community and public health.
Keuka President Amy Storey and FLCC President Dr. Robert Nye this month signed a Dual Admission and General Transfer Agreement, formalizing a partnership that will see graduates from FLCC’s Health Care Studies associate degree program move seamlessly into Keuka’s Community Health & Wellness bachelor’s program.
“This agreement combines two of the region’s most robust healthcare curricula to provide exciting new educational opportunities for students interested in careers in community and public health,” Storey said in a press release. “The Finger Lakes region continues to suffer from a shortage of healthcare professionals and health sector workers — a challenge that is especially critical during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because so many graduates from both of our colleges remain in the region to build lives and careers after graduation, this partnership will help meet the area’s healthcare needs, as well as its educational needs.”
The Community Health & Wellness degree, one of Keuka’s newest programs, offers two concentrations — Health Administration and Human Services — that align with two of the nation’s fastest-growing job sectors. The program prepares graduates for non-clinical healthcare roles such as medical case manager, corporate wellness educator, and rural health agency administrator.
FLCC’s associate degree in Health Care Studies, which provides a variety of health-specific electives, is the college’s most popular transfer degree.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic has made it plain how important community and public health resources are,” Nye said. “This agreement builds a clear pathway for students to enter a field in need of skilled, knowledgeable, and compassionate workers.”
Students can apply for entrance to the Dual Admission Program when they submit their applications for admission to FLCC, at any time during their first year, or upon the completion of up to 30 credits at FLCC. They will go on to complete the bachelor’s degree program over four semesters of full-time study either on the FLCC campus or at Keuka’s on-campus site via the adult hybrid or online models.
Keuka Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Fuster and FLCC Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Jonathan Keiser also were signatories of the agreement.