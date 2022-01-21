KEUKA PARK — A lifelong health and fitness expert has been hired to lead Keuka College’s recreation activities and related programming.
Laura Fitzgerald has been named director of Campus Recreation. She will oversee a recreation program that includes on-campus initiatives and off-campus activities.
She comes to Keuka from Stony Brook University on Long Island, where she was assistant director of Fitness & Wellness/Recreation & Wellness.
“Laura brings amazing energy and passion to Keuka College,” Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Accardi said. “Her fitness background will bring new, exciting programs to our established recreation portfolio.”
Keuka’s recreation program includes a challenge ropes course, waterfront offerings like recreational boating, off-site adventure trips, a bike-sharing program, intramural sports, club sports, and fitness activities.
Having arrived from a SUNY school with an on-campus population of 10,000, Fitzgerald said she is used to a busy schedule.
“I always say, in higher education, whether it’s a large or small institution, you wear like 25 hats,” Fitzgerald said. “The benefit I have coming from a bigger institution is a lot of experience.”
Her initial priorities will be reinvigorating the intramural program, increasing student engagement through new programs, and generating more off-campus recreational opportunities.
“My goal is to be more inclusive of the students at Keuka — to tap into their varied interests,” she said. “Talking to students and learning the culture of Keuka College, we have so many unique opportunities that I never had exposure to – like a lake; that’s so cool!”
Before joining Stony Brook five years ago, Fitzgerald held health and fitness positions at Winthrop University Hospital and the Cross Island YMCA, both on Long Island. She earned her Master of Exercise Physiology degree at Adelphi University and her Bachelor of Arts in Management degree at Long Island University. Fitzgerald holds credentials as an ACSM-certified personal trainer and ACE-certified fitness instructor, as well as a host of other health and fitness certifications.
“Keuka College has a beautiful campus,” she said. “It’s inviting, it’s welcoming, and it’s exciting to be here.”