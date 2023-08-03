JERUSALEM — Keuka Lake is best known for its vineyard-covered slopes and glimmering water.
The nearby state park, equally beautiful and bucolic, was recognized recently by The Dyrt as one of the 10 best places to camp in the United States.
The Dyrt is a travel app that helps followers with recommendations and bookings. It also named Keuka Lake State Park as the second-best place to camp in the Northeast region earlier this year.
The 621-acre spread is at the north end of Keuka Lake, with many attractions that set it apart from other campgrounds in the region. For example, the campsites are spacious and shaded, giving campers a lot of privacy, Park Manager Bill Farrand explained.
The lake is beautiful on its own, although its narrow dimensions and unique “Y” shape makes it one of the calmest in the region, great for swimming and other water activities. The park also possesses one of the most accessible boat launches on the lake, one that draws a lot of people.
The natural beauty of the park has not been kept a secret from the rest of the country, and it’s why this park has garnished such recognition. Because The Dyrt relies on subscribers’ camping experiences, their reviews, photos and tips ultimately decide the caliber of campgrounds in those rankings.
The Dyrt, besides being a popular camping information and booking app, is also a platform that serves the camping community by providing a number of resources to help campers find the right place to set up their tents. Generating more than 8 million campground reviews, photos and tips on more than 50,000 campgrounds and offline maps, the Dyrt is a community of 10 million strong.
“We’re not really a 30-person company. We’re really a couple million and 30-person company,” said The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long.
The list is chosen by taking a pulse from the community, Long explained. It’s based on three components: the star ratings of a campground, the number of reviews, and users’ feelings about a campground, as well as campground accessibility to larger populations.
By leveraging experiences from its users, The Dyrt’s reviewing team assesses the short list of parks to create accurate lists such as the ones that recognized Keuka Lake State Park as one of the top destinations to visit in 2023.
“Keuka Lake is one of the prettiest lakes in the Finger Lakes,” said Fred Bonn, regional director of state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “The state park, west facing, has beautiful sunsets, great waterfront and is very well managed. It’s one of the lesser-known state parks in the Finger Lakes Region. We often get stories about Watkins Glen State Park or Taughannock Falls State Park … to have Keuka Lake be recognized like this makes it all the more special.”
Bonn expects there to be an increase in visitors to Keuka Lake due to the recent achievement. The gentle charm of the park in the heart of wine country has an array of activities for all of its visitors. Whether it is enjoying the beach, fishing, hiking, or visiting wineries in the region, Keuka Lake State Park offers an accommodating and clean environment.
“It’s a place you don’t want to leave once you’ve been there… I’ve only been here for four years, but it’s captured my heart,” Farrand said. “I’m not going anywhere else.”