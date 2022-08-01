KEUKA PARK — A longtime Keuka College educator has taken on a new position — one she says will allow her to “contribute in a more impactful way to the College.”
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Fetterman and Shapiro lead Oz and Mastriano in key Pa. races, despite headwinds against Democrats, poll finds
-
Poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
-
Mark Gearan returning to Hobart & William Smith Colleges; President Joyce Jacobsen to join faculty
-
Search team finds body in Fayette; apparent suicide
-
Search team finds body in Fayette
-
Michigan hard cider producer Blake Farms expanding in Wayne County
-
Train derailment in Yates County leads to big fuel spill
-
Geneva police: Driver, 23, shot in back by two in another vehicle
-
SIMPLE STUFF: New Thruway rest areas a big waste of money
-
Sweet Acres Creamery opens on Routes 5&20, with dairy processing facility next up
Going into games of July 31, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had tied Babe Ruth’s American League record for most home runs before Aug. 1. Who will win the World Series in 2022?
You voted: