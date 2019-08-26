KEUKA PARK — Keuka College students and recent alumni will show their artistic talent in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and other formats in the college’s annual student art show.
Titled “Visual Expressions,” the show includes pieces by nearly 30 student and alumni artists. It runs from Aug. 26 to Oct. 27 in Lightner Library’s Art Gallery, and features art from students across a variety of majors and disciplines.
An artists’ reception will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the gallery. The reception is free and open to the public, and some of the art will be for sale.
“This show demonstrates the creative, innovative, and ambitious hard work our students are producing during the academic year,” said Melissa Newcomb, associate professor of art at Keuka. “Each student’s piece is an expression of what they were feeling, observing, reflecting upon, or studying, hence the title ‘Visual Expressions.’ These visual expressions are a testament to the students who are dedicated and serious about their major and future success in the arts.”
Ashley Knapp (Class of 2020), who likes art because it’s fun and anyone can do it, is one of those students.
“My favorite medium is photography because I just really love the variability that comes with it,” said Knapp, an art and design major from Macedon. “My favorite piece I am submitting to the show is probably ‘Kaleidoscope.’ I just hope that people enjoy the color and the perspectives as much as I do.”
While Knapp creates art through photography, Jacob Purdy (2022), an art and design major from Farmington, primarily creates digital art.
“I enjoy working with computers, and it’s very easy for me to navigate many different programs, which in turn allows me to create art that I am exceptionally proud of, and is visually pleasing to my audience,” he said. “Through digital manipulation, I am allowed to achieve an aesthetic that contains identifiable elements from the photographs I take, those of which are transformed to create situations that would otherwise be impossible to photograph.”
That transformation is what Zoe Ricks (2021) enjoys about working with clay.
“Clay is very forgiving and challenging at the same time, and creates a lot of room for adapting to different scenarios,” said Ricks, a psychology major from Baldwinsville. “I try to incorporate as much of myself into my work as I can. I love art because I enjoy the ability it gives to express oneself through their work, as well as the ability to try out different mediums.”
Vanessa Flesch (2021) also believes art allows her to express herself.
“Growing up, there were a lot of things I kept hidden, unsaid,” said Flesch, an American Sign Language-English Interpreting major from Canandaigua. “There were few other outlets I had to express myself, and art was the best way to let my feelings go. I put everything I had and have into my art, whether it is a sad piece or a happy one.”
Creating art as expressions of emotions can be complex, but that is why Purdy is “infatuated with” art.
“Virtually everyone knows what art means to them,” he said. “Art students here at Keuka College are strongly urged to pursue the understanding of that meaning further. While still not fully understood, art to me is a very complex and deep topic.”
Whether a piece has deep emotional meaning or is just uniquely stylish, Raye Pryce (2022) said people can connect through art, and she likes that she can take nearly anything and make it something that other people can identify and relate to.
“My favorite piece I’m submitting is a life-sized cast of a man, whose center is hollowed out,” said Pryce, an art and design major from Gouverneur. “What I want is for people to feel its presence in the space around them. I think it’s really interesting the way the plastered man is clearly not a man, but takes up space as if he is, and I really hope people acknowledge that.”
Like Raye, Sydnie Brow (2022) believes that with art, there is much to explore and experiment with, and she enjoys working on new projects and trying new mediums. While her favorite medium is charcoal, for this show, Sydnie’s favorite piece — a model of Norton Chapel — uses wood, plaster, drywall, glue, and paint.
“From the art studio, there is a beautiful view of Norton Chapel,” said Brow, an art and design major from Churchville. “The architecture of the chapel is truly beautiful and unique, which inspired me to create this piece. While working on this project, I referenced several photos, as well as old blueprints and documents of the chapel, gathered from the archives through the help of (Information and Professional Studies Librarian) April Higgins. I hope people viewing this sculpture appreciate the beauty of the historic building, as well as take notice of the small details in texture.”
Other student artists include:
• Senior art and design majors Samantha Laranjo from Averill Park, and Marcus Davic from Erie, Pa.
• Junior art and design majors Marissa Stoll from Middleport; Zari Tyler from Rochester; Megan Becker from Rochester; Alexander Van Boglev from Hamburg; Mary Glaccum from Bath; and Sabryna Haddad from West Henrietta.
• Sophomore art and design majors Sarah Tower from Waterville; Kim Sharpstene from Marion; Jillian Uhl from Geneseo; Bradley McKnight from Gresham, Ore.; and Aimee Kreydatus from King Ferry.
Additional student artists include Melissa Bowman (2020), a communication studies major from Wading River; Erin Kirsch (2021), a management and marketing major from Strykersville; Sydney Lyon (2021), a social work major from Elmira; Heather Chrisman (2021), an American Sign Language major from Canandaigua; and Heather Chrzan (2021), a child and family studies major from Hop Bottom, Pa.
Alumni artists include Katie Mathes, Alayna Thayer, and Amelia Johnson (all Class of 2019), and James Carmichael-Green (2018).
