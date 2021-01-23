KEUKA PARK — With the memories of last fall’s big COVID-19 outbreak still fresh in their minds, Keuka College officials are resuming in-person classes Feb. 1 — albeit with more policies to hopefully prevent a repeat of last year.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming our students, faculty, and staff back to campus,” Keuka President Amy Storey said in a news release. “Our students have done exceptionally well under our remote-learning model, but we’ve been hearing from them over the holiday break that they’re ready to be back on campus.”
After stopping most on-campus operations in March at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Keuka resumed operations in August. Students returned the week of Aug. 17 and in-person instruction began the following week.
With what college officials called robust on-campus public safety safeguards and policies in place, Keuka saw just a single positive coronavirus case over the first seven weeks of the semester.
However, cases began to climb Oct. 7 following at least one non-sanctioned, off-campus “social gathering” in early October. The college then went to remote learning with students staying on campus, but a short time later officials discontinued on-campus operations and had students return home to finish the semester remotely.
At the time, college officials said more than 70 students had tested positive. Kevin Frisch, the college’s director of communications and media relations, said more than 110 students eventually tested positive over the course of the semester, but that included cases not directly related to the outbreak in October.
“While the college took appropriate disciplinary action in response to last semester’s mass gathering, it does not make such decisions public,” Frisch said Friday.
The Keuka campus opened to faculty and essential workers Thursday but will remain closed to the general public for now. The majority of students will return to campus over the weekend of Jan. 29-31, with in-class instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 1, and continuing through early May if all goes well.
“In light of the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, we’ve instituted a number of new procedures to ensure the safety of our students, college community, and the community at large,” Storey said.
Among the college’s new policies and requirements:
• Students will need to quarantine for seven days before arriving on campus, and provide proof of a negative COVID test within three days before their return.
• Students and employees will participate in regular random COVID-19 surveillance testing, as well as completing daily health screenings.
• The college has designed and outfitted an entire residence hall (Davis Hall) to be used exclusively for quarantining and isolating students. The 117-bed residence hall will house quarantining students on the first two floors and isolating students on the third floor, separate from the general college population.
Storey said Keuka will more closely monitor off-campus housing and discourage students from gatherings or parties.
“The outbreak we experienced last fall was disappointing but instructive,” Storey said. “With testing more available and with vaccinations beginning to become more widely available, we’re hopeful that our stronger policies and procedures will help to ensure our students enjoy a safe and successful semester.”