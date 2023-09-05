KEUKA PARK — Build connections. Dare to fail. Embrace the journey.
Those were among the words of advice and encouragement Keuka College’s newest class of students heard Aug. 25 during the annual academic convocation in Norton Chapel.
The ceremony opened with a welcome from college Chaplain Eric Detar and Board of Trustees Chair Crystal Gips (Keuka ’65), who described the college years as “a time of self-discovery” and forging close bonds.
“In short, you will make lifelong friends at Keuka College,” Gips said.
College President Amy Storey shared some of Keuka’s history with students before reminding them it is now time for them to write the next chapters: “Both the college’s and, more importantly, your own.”
Brad Fuster, provost and vice president for academic affairs, stressed the importance of making good choices, from simple steps like faithfully attending class to more challenging matters such as seeking college support services to deal with stress and anxiety.
Delivering the Professor of the Year address, Associate Professor of Political Science David Pak Leon discussed the emerging possibilities and challenges surrounding artificial intelligence and the importance they place on the need for independent thinking.
“A broadly based education, which we aspire to provide through the liberal arts and sciences, can allow us to exercise informed judgment and to become independent thinkers and actors in our communities,” Leon said. “Education is not only critical to building a career, but it is also foundational to our independence as individuals exercising rights and responsibilities in society and in the political system in particular.”
Student Senate President Lindsey VanAlstyne advised the class to take advantage of the college’s many avenues for enrichment as they embark on what will be a life-changing four years.
“Do all the things possible,” the senior environmental science major said. “Join an intramural team, join a club, or attend a sporting event. Embrace your journey through college because when you walk across the stage at graduation, I can guarantee you are not the same person sitting here today.”
Heather Maldonado, vice president for student development, led the Class of 2027 in committing to the Keuka College community values by pinning on themselves acorn pins they were given prior to the convocation.
“Like the acorn to the oak,” she said, “it is our goal to help you develop personally, academically, and professionally from your start at Keuka College until the time you graduate.”
Academic convocation, which commemorates the start of the academic year, culminated “Wolf Week,” a week-long series of new-student orientation programs and workshops designed to support the transition to campus life for the college’s first-year and incoming class.
Students said they appreciated the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their new home.
“I feel a lot better now than I did on Monday,” said Felicia Lantz, a Tioga, Tioga County, native who plans on majoring in nursing. “I know my way around.”
Classmate Madison Magyar of Henrietta, Monroe County, had similar feelings.
“I’m a little more comfortable. I’ve met a lot of different people,” said Magyar, who is studying occupational therapy, adding that she appreciated the chance to place even more names with faces at convocation. “It was nice to see the president and everyone.”