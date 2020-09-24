GENEVA — The next steps in the revival of one of the city’s landmark buildings that almost vanished from the landscape two years ago has begun.
The Parrott Hall Coalition said it has hired an architectural firm that is creating a building-stabilization plan largely focused on major roof repairs, while another firm is examining future uses for the first building on the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station campus, now coined Cornell AgriTech.
The Parrott Hall Coalition — consisting of the nonprofit organization Friends of Parrott Hall, the Preservation League of New York State, The Landmark Society of Western New York and the city of Geneva — announced Wednesday that Syracuse-based Crawford & Stearns, Architects and Preservation Planners, working with the engineering firm Klepper, Hahn & Hyatt of East Syracuse, will design the Parrott Hall stabilization project, the first phase of the building’s rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, Buffalo-based Clinton Brown Company Architecture will complete a feasibility study for Parrott Hall, on West North Street, focusing on potential new uses for the building, where agricultural researchers worked for over 100 years.
The city advertised for bids for the stabilization project in June, and it was awarded in July, said Erin Tobin, vice president for policy and preservation with the Preservation League of New York State.
The company creating the stabilization plan, Crawford & Stearns, is quite familiar with Parrott Hall, said Tobin. They assessed the property some two decades ago for the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and most recently, with local preservationists trying to convince the state to hold off on demolishing the building two years ago.
“We are very pleased with the fact that we are working with them,” said Tobin, who said the coalition hopes to seek bidders on the roof and gutter project by Jan. 1 and have the work begin in the next construction season.
The building was nearly razed two years ago by the state, which took ownership of the property from Cornell, which was no longer using the building. Little maintenance was done under state ownership, and the building now has a large hole in the roof that has resulted in significant, but repairable damage, said Tobin.
Parrott Hall’s roof damage is significant enough that the coalition decided to hire a design firm to assess what repairs were needed, said Tobin, explaining that it’s not just a simple roofing job.
“We realized that we would need architects,” Tobin said. “It’s because of the hole (in the roof) was open so long and led to the need for new roof framing.”
But, she emphasized: “The building is not a public danger.”
In a press release, leaders of Friends of Parrott Hall and the city lauded the key phase in Parrott Hall’s restoration.
“Parrott Hall was too important a building to see torn down,” said Bruce Reisch of the Parrott Hall group. “Members of the community have rallied around preserving this historic structure, and the Friends of Parrott Hall are committed to seeing this building come back to life.”
Added City Manager Sage Gerling: “We are grateful for the local, regional and state support in this restoration and revitalization initiative. Geneva embraces collective efforts, as communities thrive when investment is cultivated by the strategic and focused work by many contributors.”
The city finalized a license agreement with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in 2019 to manage Parrott Hall along with the Friends of Parrott Hall. The Preservation League and Landmark Society are supporting the project under a memorandum of understanding.
The feasibility study is being funded by the Preservation League and The Landmark Society.
The Preservation League said it secured a grant from the J.M. McDonald Foundation to fund the Parrott Hall stabilization project, for which $400,000 state grant was received in 2018.
The coalition said the Friends of Parrott Hall have also received an Endangered Properties Intervention Program loan from the Preservation League, while also getting a number of donations from supporters.
The Preservation League, Landmark Society and the state issued statements on the latest developments in Parrott Hall’s preservation.
• “We believe that because of Parrott Hall’s historical significance, a reinvestment in the space complements Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Taste of New York initiative and investments in the neighboring AgriTech campus,” said Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo. “We are all eager to see this historic building come to life again and act as a vital part of the Geneva landscape.”
• Landmark Society Executive Director Wayne Goodman: “We have been so impressed with the support that the local community in Geneva, led by the Friends, has shown for reusing Parrott Hall. With the financial support from New York State and the tireless work of our preservation partners, we are hopeful we can help turn this significant building into a community and economic asset in the city of Geneva.”
• State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Deputy Commissioner Daniel Mackay: “We congratulate the Parrot Hall coalition for achieving this first critical step, and look forward to continuing to work with them as they develop a long-term plan for the site.”