GENEVA — The KeyBank Foundation has made an $18,000 donation in support of the Finger Lakes Health tuition buy-back program.
Launched in November 2020, the program provides eligible Finger Lakes Health employees in job categories including licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and medical technologists with assistance in repaying student loan debt.
The tuition buy-back program is designed to provide access to a continuing career path that offers opportunity for professional advancement and financial well-being and security for individuals in the community who otherwise may not have the financial resources to pursue these positions. Additionally, the program will enhance the recruitment and retention of vital healthcare employees in key positions that have been historically difficult to fill and that have experienced high levels of turnover, most especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, 22 Finger Lakes Health employees have enrolled in the Tuition Buy Back program. Chad Hoffman-Fragale, vice president of Human Resources at Finger Lakes Health, leads the program.
“What we hear most often from healthcare professionals that have graduated within the last five years is that student loan debt can be onerous,” Hoffman-Fragale said. “The Tuition Buy Back program will offer professional mobility and financial security for the recipients, as they will be more likely to pursue advanced degrees if they are not faced with years of paying off burdensome school debt.
“We are anticipating that this program will reduce turnover and vacancy rate of RNs and LPNs, since the potential of getting their student loans paid off is very enticing. Our entire organization and patients benefit when nursing positions are filled and turnover is reduced.”
For more information about the tuition buy-back program, contact Human Resources at (315) 787-4039. To make a donation in support of the program, go to www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/make-a-donation-form and add a note in the comment section that the gift is for the tuition buy-back program.