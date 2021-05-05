WATERLOO — Two businesses hoping to expand and create new jobs are seeking assistance from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA Board of Directors will consider those requests when it meets virtually at noon Thursday.
Keystone Mills on Route 336 in Romulus has applied for a PILOT agreement and tax exemptions for a planned expansion of its organic grain and feed business. The company said its plans will create an estimated six new jobs.
If the IDA accepts the application, it will scheduling a public hearing ahead of a final vote.
Schrader Farms is asking for a low-interest loan to support its expansion and purchase of new machinery and equipment for its custom slaughterhouse and meat-cutting facility on Route 96A in Romulus. The IDA’s loan committee has met and recommended approval of the loan, meaning the full board could OK the request Thursday. The $185,000 loan would be paid back over 10 years, at 2.44% interest.
This project is expected to create three new jobs, IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said.
In another matter, Davis noted that five applications were received to fill a vacancy on the nine-member IDA board. Interviews will be scheduled over the next few weeks, Davis said.