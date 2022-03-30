KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has scheduled its first in-person baccalaureate service in three years, and a survivor of the notorious Khmer Rouge reign of terror in Cambodia in the late 1970s will be the keynote speaker.
Kilong Ung will deliver the baccalaureate address May 20 in Norton Chapel. Students, faculty, staff, family, and friends are invited to the 5 p.m. service.
Ung first visited the college in 2019. He is featured in the documentary “Risking Light,” which was shown on the Keuka campus that November. Ung attended the screening and took part in a question-and-answer session with students.
Ung was born in Cambodia and survived his nation’s 1975-79 genocide under the Khmer Rouge, the radical Communist movement that killed as many as 2 million Cambodians during its rule. He spent nearly five years in a labor camp.
After being freed following the overthrow of the Khmer Rouge, Ung came to the U.S. in 1979 as a refugee. He went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is now an author, public speaker, business owner, community leader, and philanthropist. He has taught college-level courses, and has worked in management consulting and software engineering.
In addition to his appearance in “Risking Light,” Ung’s screen credits include the television series “Deadliest Warrior” and “Deadliest Warrior Aftermath,” and the documentary “The Bomb Hunters.”
His memoir, “Golden Leaf: A Khmer Rouge Genocide Survivor,” is a first-hand account of his life, documenting his journey from the Khmer Rouge killing fields to life in the United States. In addition, he is the founder of the Golden Leaf Education Foundation, which builds basketball courts and schools, serving thousands of children in villages in Cambodia.
Keuka’s baccalaureate ceremony is a spiritual service that allows graduates to reflect on life changes, ponder the future, express gratitude, and be challenged to make a difference in the world. Students participate through readings, prayers, songs, and other artistic forms of expression.
The college’s current covid policies do not require visitors to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to check back for any changes in guidelines as the event draws closer.