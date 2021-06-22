NEWARK — Showing kindness to others was the theme of the June 7-10 Perkins School Reading Week that featured fun activities, both live and virtual, for in-person and remote pre-kindergarten through second-grade learners.
Each day had a theme On June 7, students were encouraged on ”We’re Crazy for Kindness” day to wear crazy socks or their hair in a crazy style.
Using Seesaw software on their iPads, students could pick activities during free time on a digital choice board to complete like attending virtual field trips.
On June 9, guest author Jerry Pallotta, who penned the “Who Would Win?” book series, visited Perkins students virtually. The PTA will soon provide every student with a signed copy of one of Pallotta’s books.
Perkins School children were also read to each day by guest readers that included school Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, and Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms.
The specific goal of this year’s Reading Week was to have Perkins School students read 1,000 books. Because they did, they were treated to popsicles provided by the PTA.
Students also were asked to make bookmarks about showing kindness. The winning bookmark was made by first-grader Adison Bean. Bean received a “stack of new books,” and copies of her bookmark will be given to all the children in the school.
A Scholastic virtual book fair was held during Reading Week and continued through June 18.