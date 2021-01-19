GENEVA — Patricia Garcia firmly believes the work and words of one man are the reason she is superintendent of the Geneva City School District.
“I wouldn’t be standing in front of you today if it wasn’t for Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Garcia, who was born and raised in Panama. “MLK was not just a civil rights leader in the USA, but worldwide. You can’t overlook his global reach and vision.”
Garcia, in her first year as superintendent, spoke Monday during Geneva’s 50th annual MLK memorial march and celebration, which ended at Bicentennial Park. This year’s event was held outside due to COVID-19, instead of the usual program that includes speakers, music and lunch.
To illustrate King’s disdain for walls that, in his words, “divided humanity,” Garcia pointed to his 1964 visit to Germany to see the Berlin Wall.
“He fought for individuals fighting for a better quality of life in the USA and around the world,” said Garcia, noting that Panama went through racial tensions as well in the 1950s and ’60s. “He was ahead of his time — a true visionary leader.”
Garcia, who said she was “touched by the warm welcome” she and her family have received from the community, added that King’s work is not done.
“There is disparity in our schools. This year, more than ever, we are fighting for social justice,” she said. “We need to make sure children in New York state and across the country have a brighter future.”
The keynote speaker was the Rev. Theresa Jackson of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She touched on the theme of this year’s celebration, “The Time is Always Right to do What is Right!” — a quote from King.
“2020 threw us a real curve ball, but this is still a day to be celebrated. It’s an opportunity to celebrate such a great man,” Jackson said. “MLK was not always a popular man, but doing the right thing may not be a popular thing. You might lose a few friends along the way, but make some change.”
Jackson said people also should celebrate the upcoming inauguration of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while remembering last year’s shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
“Having the first African-American, female Vice President shows how far we have come ... but we also have so far to go,” Jackson said.
Per tradition, Monday’s events began with a march from the Public Safety Building to City Hall. State Sen. Pam Helming spoke before the march, while City Councilor Frank Gaglianese III offered a few words at City Hall.
Gaglianese came under fire last year for disparaging comments he admitted making about a segment of the Black Lives Matter movement and a police reform discussion sponsored by Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Despite calls for him to resign, he remained on Council.
“The city has gone through a lot of hurdles and challenges in the last year. This is a day of unity, and we can start here on the right path,” he said. “The key word is unity. I know I’ve made some mistakes. We’ve all made mistakes. We need to put this behind us and start fresh.”
“The City Hall serves as a nexus between government and the people,” said the Rev. Don Golden, president of the MLK Memorial Committee. “The great thing about Geneva is we always find some way to get along, so it’s fitting to stop here at City Hall.”
Wrapping up the morning was a tribute to Jim Richmond Jr., a founder of the local NAACP and African American Men’s Association chapters. Richmond, who once had lunch with King and his wife, Coretta, died Jan. 2 at the age of 89.
Richard Thomas and several other AAMA members presented a plaque to Richmond’s son. Thomas said the organization will be setting up a scholarship fund in Richmond’s honor.
“We lost a great man who meant a lot to this community,” Thomas said.