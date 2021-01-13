Beginning Thursday, all Kinney Drug pharmacies in New York state, including the Seneca Falls store, will receive initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer to people 75 and older by appointment only.
Those eligible to be vaccinated at this time must complete the state’s mandated forms and schedule an appointment online. Visit https://kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/vaccination-scheduling/ny/ for all necessary information, including:
• How to schedule a vaccination appointment (only for those 75 and older).
• A link to all state-mandated online forms.
• A link to Kinney’s online appointment scheduler.
• Expectations for vaccination appointments.
• Senior transportation resources by county.
• Facts on the Moderna vaccine.
• Cost (there will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient).