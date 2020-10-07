GENEVA — The theme of this year’s National Fire Prevention Week, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” is appropriate on a local level.
“Kitchen fires are one of the most common we respond to — close to half our calls,” Geneva Fire Department Chief Mike Combs said. “The severity depends on how people react to them.”
The GFD, which responded to a recent kitchen fire on North Exchange Street, is again involved in several activities to mark fire prevention week.
Combs said the most commonsense tip to avoid a kitchen fire is not walking away or going into another room while cooking. He also recommends people turn their pot and pan handles in toward the wall to avoid knocking them off the stove.
“People also shouldn’t wear long sleeves while cooking, like a housecoat or pajamas, that could catch fire,” he added. “You also shouldn’t leave dish cloths on or near the stove, or a pizza box. Before starting your oven or self-cleaning it, make sure there is nothing inside.”
In a grease fire, Combs said people should turn their burner off first and try putting a cover over the fire. People should not throw water on a grease fire, as that will make it spread.
“People should use an ABC fire extinguisher, if they have one, and have someone call 911,” Combs said. “If you can’t put it out, get everyone out of the house and call 911, and we will be there soon.”
The GFD is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of fire prevention week for more than 90 years. The week includes an educational campaign about the small but important actions people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
In 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to about 357,000 home fires that caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries. On average, seven Americans died in a home fire per day from 2012-16.
The GFD did fire drills Monday in all city schools, and Tuesday a video of equipment and safety was shown to first-graders. Tuesday evening was the annual memorial service for deceased members, which was limited to family due to COVID-19.
Also Tuesday was the announcement of winners in the fifth-grade poster contest focusing on kitchen safety. A video on kitchen safety will be shown to third-graders Thursday.
Home cooking fires are the leading cause of U.S. home fires (49 percent), with unattended cooking being the main culprit.
While the association and GFD are focusing on kitchen fires, the same messages apply to any location.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” Combs said. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”