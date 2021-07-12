CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will hold its 19th annual “Chipping in for Kids” charity golf tournament July 26 at CenterPointe Golf Club.
Lunch and registration starts at 11 a.m., 90 minutes before golf begins with a shotgun start. The format for golf is a captain-and-crew-style four-person scramble.
Dinner and prize giveaways are slated to commence at 5:30 p.m.
The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Foundation.
Every golfer will receive a $100 Bridgestone gift certificate and the chance for the first person to make a hole-in-one on a selected par-3 to win a free car courtesy of Randall Farnsworth Auto Group.
For more information or to register, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.