CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will celebrate the National Day of Prayer May 4, hosting a 7 a.m. breakfast at the American Legion, 454 N. Main St.
Tickets to the breakfast event are $15 and available at the door. The event is co-sponsored by Canandaigua Rotary.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
This year’s celebration will feature Keynote speaker Mark Sheppard, who will be speaking on the “To Know — or No.”
For more information, contact Jim Hough at Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua at jmhough815@gmail.com.
New members always are welcome to learn more about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua and are invited to be a guest at an upcoming meeting. To learn more, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.