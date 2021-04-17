CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is a service organization that has been helping the community for 77 years.
During the winter, the club and its members continued to find ways to help support local children, as well as being active in the community.
“The members of Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua are a special group of people,” Canandaigua Kiwanis president Lou Loy said. “We’re thrilled that, despite the pandemic, we are able to continue to help those organizations who need us now more than ever.”
Some highlights of the past few months:
• Continuing to sponsor events to raise funds toward the organization’s pledge of $25,000 to Dream Big Inclusion in Motion playground project. In addition, The Canandaigua Kiwanis Foundation Inc. received an award of $25,000 from ESL Community Impact and a $5,000 award from Rochester Area Community Foundation to support the playground. The club also appeared on a local Rochester television station story, highlighting the inclusive playground project tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2021 at Outhouse Park in Canandaigua.
• Supporting past Finger Lakes Division Lt. Gov. Martin Toombs’ Kiwanis Career Exploration Project, a program that offers career mentorship to students.
• From January through March, Kiwanis made a number of donations to non-profit groups, including Kiwanis Club of Mendon, Hillside Family of Agencies, and Ronald McDonald House.
• Holding a virtual Kids Carnival. The interactive website offered a variety of fun, kid-friendly challenges, and families were invited to upload pictures of videos of the completed activities, and be entered to win fun prizes. The site had over 60 submissions, with traffic coming from around the Finger Lakes and Rochester/Buffalo areas, as well as 13 states and two countries.
• Packing more than 700 “Spring Time” bags that were delivered to the Canandaigua Primary School March 15. Every child at the primary school received a bag filled with goodies for them to enjoy over their spring break.
• Planning two upcoming events to support the club’s fundraising efforts: a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at RF Collision on Route 332, and the Sippin’ With Kiwanis virtual craft beverage tasting from 2-4 p.m. April 18. For tickets to those, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.
New members are welcome to learn more about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua and be a guest at an upcoming meeting, held in person at the American Legion, 454 N. Main St., and virtually via Zoom. If you interested, email drpamaud@yahoo.com.
Upcoming meetings are at noon Tuesday and at 6 p.m. April 27.