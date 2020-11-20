CANANDAIGUA — Despite going to a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Election Day spaghetti dinner at the Canandaigua American Legion was a big success.
The 53rd annual event, a partnership between the Legion and Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, raised more than $7,000 for Kiwanis community service projects. More than 700 takeout dinners were sold.
“There were long lines for certain, but when you consider all patrons received their meals at once, versus the normal 60% or so that would sit down and relax while receiving their meal ‘restaurant-style’ in the past, we did very well to serve the community,” Kiwanis President Lou Loy said.
Loy praised the Legion staff, which worked for hours in the kitchen to pull off the event. Kiwanis members handed out the meals to customers in their vehicles.
The Kiwanis Club meets weekly at the Legion, and all are welcome. The Kiwanis motto, “Serving the Children of the World,” is carried out by helping the community in a variety of ways.
Those include sponsoring youth groups at the elementary, middle and high school levels, highway cleanups, raising money to help children and children’s support groups, supporting senior citizens by sponsoring bingo, distributing Christmas gifts, holiday candy and treats, hosting a summer ice cream social, and providing scholarships.
For more information about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, see CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.