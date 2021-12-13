ROMULUS — One of the oldest wineries in Seneca County has new owners.
Cole and Karen Wilson, who own homes in Rochester and Ovid, have purchased Knapp Winery on Ernsberger Road from Gene Pierce and Scott Welliver.
Cole Wilson has worked in the finance and banking industry for Chase Manhattan Bank and for other hedge fund organizations. Karen Wilson is a pediatrician at the University of Rochester’s Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.
Cole Wilson has been a longtime aficionado of New York and Finger Lakes wines. He has immersed himself in various jobs in the winemaking process through the years and volunteered for many of those. Most recently, he was the operations manager for Damiani Wine Cellars in Burdett, Schuyler County.
Karen Wilson also has had a longstanding interest in wine.
“I am looking forward to working with our Knapp crew to solidify plans to make Knapp Winery on of the best wineries in the Finger Lakes,” Cole Wilson said in a press release announcing the sale.
The Wilsons lived in Denver and New York City before moving to Rochester in 1991. They raised their sons, Zach and Curtis, in Monroe County.
Knapp Winery was established in 1984 by Doug and Susie Knapp. The Knapps sold the winery and 100-acre estate to Gene Pierce and Scott Welliver in 2000.
The winery operates a seasonal restaurant that is open from May through October.