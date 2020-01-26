SENECA FALLS — Nominations are now being accepted for the Class of 2021 in the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31.
To nominate someone online, visit the Hall of Fame website (www.womenofthehall.org/women-of-the-hall/nominate/) and fill in all the fields with the requested information in one sitting. You will not be able to save partial information on the form to complete at a later time.
To nominate someone by paper, download the Word document from the website and complete the form. It must be typed. Once complete, it can be emailed to admin@womenofthehall.org or mailed to National Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 335, Seneca Falls, N.Y. 13148.
All nominations are scored by an external panel of judges as part of the selection process.
The Class of 2021 will be inducted in the fall of 2021. Since its establishment in 1969, the Hall has inducted 276 American women.
Formerly housed at 76 Fall St., the Hall will soon move into the renovated former Seneca Knitting Mill building at 1 Canal St.