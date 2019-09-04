CANANDAIGUA — Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb has announced his appointment to the state’s new Climate Action Council.
In June, the state Legislature passed the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires the formation of a 22-member council that will make recommendations on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The act established emission targets that would require 70 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030, the power sector to eliminate all emissions by 2040 and statewide greenhouse gas emissions to decrease by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.
The Council will meet for the first time in January, with a scoping plan on how to achieve emission targets due by January 2023.