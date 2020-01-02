VICTOR — On Dec. 20, Assemblyman Brian Kolb wrote about the dangers of drinking and driving — especially during the holiday season — in a weekly column on his official Assembly website.
“Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year’s Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits. Done safely, and in moderation, these can be wonderful holiday experiences. However, tragedy can be only one bad decision away,” Kolb wrote, adding, “There is no excuse for impaired driving. Here in New York, we have taxis, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft and a robust public transportation system. Please, use these services, or a sober, reliable designated driver when making your way about town.”
Apparently, Kolb did not heed his own advice.
On New Year’s Eve, the Assembly Minority Leader was arrested by Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Deputies reported his blood alcohol level was over .08 percent, and he also was charged with making an unsafe turn.
At 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported property damage crash at 7980 County Road 41 in the town of Victor, not far from Kolb’s Canandaigua home. Upon arrival, they discovered Kolb and an Assembly-issued 2018 GMC Acadia. After an investigation, Kolb, 67, was taken into custody and taken to the Ontario County Jail to be processed.
Deputies did not say whether anyone else was in the vehicle, though they did report that “no one was injured in the crash.”
Kolb, the longest tenured legislative leader in Albany, will answer the charges at a later date in Victor Town Court.
In another separate message on his website on Dec. 14, acknowledging December as National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, Kolb wrote: “I encourage everyone to make the right choice while enjoying the holidays, and to pledge, not only during this time of year, to always drive sober.“
On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at about 10 a.m., Kolb issued a statement acknowledging the incident from the night before and apologizing, calling it a “terrible lapse in judgment.”
“Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home,” Kolb’s statement read. “This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”
As word got out about the arrest, Assembly members were quick to criticize Kolb.
Fellow Republican Kieran Michael Lalor from the 105th District in downstate Dutchess County tweeted that Kolb “should step down as Assembly Minority Leader. That he hasn’t done so already is a disgrace.” Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat from the 111th District, tweeted: “Elected officials who commit serious crimes such as drunk driving should not remain in leadership posts. Assemblyman Kolb should immediately resign as Minority Leader, show he takes full responsibility for his DWI arrest. All Assemblymembers should support a call for resignation.”
Kolb’s 131st District includes all of Ontario County and parts of Seneca County. A longtime businessman, he was first elected to the Assembly in 2000 and has been Minority Leader since 2009. He has run unopposed for reelection to the Assembly in the last five campaigns.