VICTOR — For now, the DWI case of former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb is set to resume in May after a delay of nearly eight months.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, special prosecutor in the case, said a hearing scheduled for last fall but postponed due to COVID-19 has been rescheduled for May 6 in Victor Town Court.
Kolb was charged on New Year’s Eve 2019 after police said his state-issued SUV went off County Road 41 near his home and ended up against a utility pole guide wire. Kolb called for a tow truck, and the truck driver called police because he considered it a property-damage accident.
According to court papers, Kolb admitted to an Ontario County deputy that he drove home after having four or five drinks in Pittsford. Police said Kolb showed signs of intoxication and was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.16% — twice the legal limit for driving.
Kolb’s attorney, Christopher Schiano, plans to contest the accuracy of the breathalyzer. He also wants to have Kolb’s statements to police — including the initial contact at his home — suppressed.
Kolb resigned as Assembly Minority Leader, a position he had held since 2009, three days after his arrest but did not resign from the Assembly. About a month later, he said he would not run again for the 131st Assembly District seat, which he held since 2000.
Kolb had two court appearances in January 2020, before the pandemic hit the United States, but the next proceeding wasn’t until September. At that time, an Oct. 27 hearing was scheduled before it was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic.
Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr. is presiding over the case.