VICTOR — State Assemblyman Brian Kolb’s DWI case is moving closer to trial.
On Thursday, before Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr., two hearings were confirmed for next month in advance of a trial. There are no plea discussions at this point, said Todd Casella, the Yates County district attorney who is serving as special prosecutor in the case.
“I don’t think that he has any interest in pleas,” said Casella after the short appearance before Mulley.
Kolb was not in court Thursday and was not required to be there, according to Mulley.
A motion hearing was set for April 2, while a date for any additional hearings Mulley orders is set for April 27.
Casella said he has turned over additional evidence in the case to Kolb’s attorney, Christopher Schiano, including paperwork received from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which maintains and calibrates the breathalyzer testing equipment for the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Kolb, 67, was arrested about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after police said his state-issued SUV went off County Road 41 near his home and ended up against a utility pole guide wire. Kolb called for a tow truck, and the truck driver called police because he considered it a property-damage accident.
According to court papers, Kolb later admitted to police that he drove home after having four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill in Pittsford. Police said Kolb showed signs of intoxication near his home and was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit for driving.
Kolb resigned as Assembly minority leader, a position he had held since 2009. Late last month he announced he would not seek re-election.
WHAM Channel 13 in Rochester reported that Schiano believes recordings of Kolb inside the Ontario County Jail the night of his DWI charges will provide a strong defense for his client. He said they don’t indicate a person who appears to be in an intoxicated state, as was described by sheriff’s deputies in the arrest report.