VICTOR — Brian Kolb had quite a bit to say after he was arraigned on a driving while intoxicated charge earlier this month in Victor Town Court.
That was not the case Thursday.
Kolb, the former state Assembly minority leader, did not speak to the media following a brief proceeding in his case in town court. He will be back in court March 5.
Thursday’s appearance before Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr., who was assigned to preside over the case, was largely procedural. Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, special prosecutor in the case, filed a certificate of compliance as part of the state’s new bail reform and discovery (evidence) laws.
Casella said he has provided all the evidence in the case to Christopher Schiano, Kolb’s attorney. Schiano agreed but said some of the police reports from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were redacted by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Schiano said he needs the unredacted versions, which Casella said he will provide.
Kolb, 67, was arrested about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after police said his state-issued SUV went off County Road 41 near his home and ended up against a utility pole guide wire. Kolb called for a tow truck, and the truck driver called police because he considered it a property-damage accident.
According to court papers, Kolb later admitted to police that he drove home after having four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill in Pittsford. Police said Kolb showed signs of intoxication near his home and was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit for driving.
Kolb resigned as Assembly Minority Leader, a position he has held since 2009, three days after his arrest. He has declined to say if he will resign his 131st Assembly District seat, which he has held since 2000, if convicted.
The district includes all of Ontario County and part of Seneca County.
Kolb has apologized for his actions in two statements, once shortly after his arrest and later after he resigned as minority leader. He entered a standard not-guilty plea at his arraignment on Jan. 9.
In court Thursday, Casella said he is ready for trial. The March 5 court date will be to argue pretrial motions and schedule any pretrial hearings.
“I’m not sure how this case will turn out. I don’t think we will really know until we have motions filed and pretrial hearings,” Casella told the media after the court session. “It may ultimately end up in a trial.”
While Mulley suspended Kolb’s driver’s license at his arraignment, which is mandated by the state following a DWI arrest, the judge granted Kolb’s hardship license application. That allows Kolb to drive for work-related purposes, including going to Albany and back, but not for recreational purposes.
Mulley also ordered that Kolb undergo an assessment for alcohol and/or substance abuse, which is state mandated as well. Schiano said yesterday the evaluation has been done, and treatment for Kolb has not been ordered.
Schiano declined to say if he and Kolb want to take the case to trial.
“I can’t answer that right now. I have to see all the discovery, including the unredacted documents,” he said. “We will go through the [pretrial] hearings for sure and go from there.”
While Kolb declined to talk to the media Thursday, Schiano said his client is dealing with the dilemma.
“It’s a tough situation,” Schiano said. “He’s dealing with it the best he can, and he’s moving along one day at a time.”
Kolb has been free on his own recognizance since he was arrested.