CANANDAIGUA — Calling it a “cheap, shameless money grab,” Republican Assemblyman Brian Kolb of Canandaigua slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s license plate replacement program, which would slap an additional $25 onto the cost of many car registrations starting next year.
At a press conference Wednesday at the Ontario County Clerk’s Office, Kolb, who represents the 131st District and is also the Assembly’s minority leader, and State Sen. Rob Ortt, a Tonawanda Republican, announced that they have both introduced legislation to drop the $25 fee.
“This is a bad idea,” Ortt said. “New Yorkers know this.”
Cuomo contends that the current plates need to be replaced to eliminate legibility issues that are hindering license plate readers used by law enforcement, red light cameras and cashless tolling systems from correctly identifying the registered vehicle owner.
The New York State Thruway system is in the process of eliminating toll booths in favor of license plate readers that will collect plate data and bill drivers.
Beginning in April 2020, customers who renew their vehicle registrations over the next two years will be issued new plates if their plates are 10 years old or older. The current $25 license plate replacement fee will be added to the cost of the vehicle owner’s registration renewal. Customers may also keep their current license plate number for an additional $20 fee.
Cuomo has also created a contest in which residents can choose from one of five plate designs.
A law created in 2009 allows the fee, but there is nothing that says it needs to go to the maximum of $25, Ortt said.
Bills introduced by Kolb and Ortt would prohibit the state Department of Motor Vehicles from requiring a fee when the design of the state license plate is changed.
Kolb said no one he has talked to in law enforcement has suggested the state’s current license plates are presenting a readability issue.
“This is not something they’re even concerned about,” Kolb said. “It’s (that plates are not readable) a ludicrous explanation.”
If some are peeling or damaged in some other way, said Ortt, drivers should have them replaced, but he does not see why everyone should have to get a new plate if theirs are in good condition.
“If the state requires specific plates for electronic tolling purposes, then the state should be providing renewed plates free of charge,” Ortt said.
Further, said Kolb, if aging New York plates present an issue for plate readers, “What about all the out-of-state plates that go through toll booths? That is why I think the argument doesn’t hold water.”
Ontario County Clerk Matt House said a majority of his colleagues oppose the fee.
“I’m very happy this is being proposed,” he said.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons, who also attended the news conference, said it’s “another cost to the people” in a state where taxes and fees are already too high.
“We keep putting it on the backs of our taxpayers,” he said. “Let’s look out for our local residents back home.”
Ortt said, in an accompanying press release distributed at the press conference, that it’s more about “creating a $350 million windfall for the state’s coffers. It’s unacceptable, and the residents of this state are smart enough to recognize a scam when they see one.”
Kolb said there is support among both parties to block the fee and he pointed to a bill by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara that has similar wording.
“It doesn’t have to be our bill,” Kolb said, adding that party loyalty needs to take a back seat to doing best by residents.
“Legislators have a responsibility to respond to their constituents,” he said.
And while Kolb and Ortt see growing opposition from residents and legislators of all political stripes, they don’t expect Cuomo to back down without a fight.
“You can’t have a reasonable conversation with an unreasonable person,” Kolb said.
Ortt and Kolb are planning to travel around the state to discuss their opposition.
Although not in attendance at the Canandaigua press conference, State Sen. Pam Helming issued a statement expressing her opposition to the license plate fee.
“The governor’s campaign for new license plates is the latest money grab gimmick from Albany,” she said. “It’s notable that there’s only one plate that has something from upstate on it. The news that the new design plate will cost $25 with an additional $20 to keep your same (plate) number is ridiculous. We already pay some of the highest taxes and fees in the country. New York State should not be looking for more ways to nickel and dime motorists. Excelsior in New York now stands for ever higher taxes and fees.”
As for the criticism to the plan, Cuomo took a shot at his critics.
“How can you be shocked and amazed?” Cuomo said Tuesday in New York City in a story by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Why don’t you read the laws that you pass? So it’s disingenuous for anyone to say, ‘I’m amazed the plates cost $25.’ It’s been that price for over a decade, before I was governor.”
Ortt said he wasn’t in office in 2009 when the fee legislation was approved as part of the state’s budget.
“The only one who is being disingenuous is the governor,” Ortt said.